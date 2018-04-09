Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 170,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Duke Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 65,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54,719.27, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

