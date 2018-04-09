Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Amphenol by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $82.57 on Monday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25,223.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $124,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,152.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

