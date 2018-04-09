Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA) Financial Survey

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance 3.33% 20.38% 8.42% HealthWarehouse.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Walgreens Boots Alliance and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 0 9 11 0 2.55 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus price target of $83.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HealthWarehouse.com does not pay a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -4.2, suggesting that its share price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $118.21 billion 0.53 $4.08 billion $5.10 12.45 HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 1.75 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats HealthWarehouse.com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand). In addition, the Company has investments in Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Nanjing Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The Company operates in around 25 countries, which include the wholesale and distribution network with over 340 distribution centers and more than 180,000 pharmacies, health centers and hospitals in 19 countries.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy that is focused on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The Company is licensed as a mail-order pharmacy. HealthWarehouse.com is a Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Websites (VIPPS) and is the VIPPS accredited pharmacy that processes out-of-pocket prescriptions online. The Company markets a range of generic, brand name and pet prescription medications, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. The Company sells directly to individual consumers who purchase prescription medications and OTC products over the Internet. The Company ships its products to approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the United States Territories, and army post office/fleet post office (APO/FPO) military and embassy addresses. The Company processes all orders from its distribution center in Florence, Kentucky.

