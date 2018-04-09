Insider Selling: RSP Permian (RSPP) Insider Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $2,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wallace Family Partnership, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of RSP Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,272,162.66.

On Friday, January 12th, Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of RSP Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,129.96.

Shares of RSP Permian stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6,612.04, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. RSP Permian has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. sell-side analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 62,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSPP. Northland Securities cut shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

