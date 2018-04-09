Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Honeywell accounts for 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Honeywell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 195,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Honeywell by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Honeywell by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honeywell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,110,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.83. 1,952,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

