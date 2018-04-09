Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,364 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,058,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4,619.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,128,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,163 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $256,808.91, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

