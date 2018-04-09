Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,760,000 after buying an additional 294,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,278,000 after acquiring an additional 280,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 575,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 926,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT remained flat at $$86.69 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 846,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664,786. The company has a market capitalization of $256,808.91, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.04.

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

