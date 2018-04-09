Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,144 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $256,808.91, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

