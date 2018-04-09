Walmart (WMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the retailer an impact score of 46.3231919350833 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

WMT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.28. 8,368,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $256,808.91, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

