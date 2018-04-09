Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $744,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Steinberg Global Asset Management cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 957,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,073. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

