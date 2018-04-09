IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 49.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $5,002,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $99.70. 7,093,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $150,893.89, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-sold-by-ifm-investors-pty-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.