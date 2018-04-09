Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 296,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 33,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-sold-by-meeder-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.