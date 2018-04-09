Walt Disney (DIS) Upgraded by Vetr to Strong-Buy

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a $113.13 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 132,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/walt-disney-dis-stock-rating-upgraded-by-vetr-updated-updated.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

