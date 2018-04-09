Waltonchain Price Hits $8.38 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $8.38 or 0.00124307 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Kucoin and Coinnest. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $208.56 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.05910140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00200928 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004159 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, Coinlink, COSS, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx and Allcoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

