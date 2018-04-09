WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of WANSF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wandisco-wansf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software worldwide. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WANdisco (WANSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.