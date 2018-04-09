WandX Price Hits $0.0766 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One WandX token can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX and Bancor Network. WandX has a total market cap of $937,312.00 and $2,104.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00784066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00172488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX’s genesis date was October 27th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to purchase WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

