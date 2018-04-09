Warburg Research Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.35 ($48.58).

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.21 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.32 ($42.37). 240,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a twelve month high of €42.88 ($52.94).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

