1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded up €0.65 ($0.80) on Wednesday, hitting €56.50 ($69.75). The stock had a trading volume of 178,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 52-week high of €72.65 ($89.69).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/warburg-research-reiterates-84-00-price-target-for-11-drillisch-dri-updated-updated-updated.html.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.