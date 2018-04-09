Warehouse REIT (WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 101 ($1.42) on Thursday. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.26 ($1.48).

In other news, insider Neil Kirton acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £175,000 ($245,648.51).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

