Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,223 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 450,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,470. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,078.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $828,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,600.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

