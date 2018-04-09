Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Watts Water Technologies worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,190,000 after purchasing an additional 448,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,730,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,860,000 after purchasing an additional 135,454 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price target on Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Watts Water Technologies from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,563.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.35 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $681,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $526,063.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,332. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/watts-water-technologies-inc-wts-shares-bought-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.