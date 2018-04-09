Watts Water Technologies (WTS) & Parker Hannifin (PH) Critical Comparison

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) and Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Parker Hannifin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies $1.46 billion 1.78 $73.10 million $3.02 25.19 Parker Hannifin $12.03 billion 1.87 $983.41 million $8.11 20.87

Parker Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Watts Water Technologies. Parker Hannifin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watts Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Parker Hannifin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Parker Hannifin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Watts Water Technologies pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parker Hannifin pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Parker Hannifin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies 5.02% 12.93% 6.02% Parker Hannifin 6.54% 23.15% 7.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Watts Water Technologies and Parker Hannifin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies 0 6 3 0 2.33 Parker Hannifin 0 7 8 0 2.53

Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Parker Hannifin has a consensus target price of $197.53, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Parker Hannifin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parker Hannifin is more favorable than Watts Water Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Hannifin has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parker Hannifin beats Watts Water Technologies on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co., is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it. Its segments include Americas, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. It four product lines include: residential and commercial flow control products, which include products for plumbing and hot water applications; heating, ventilation and air conditioning and gas products, which include boilers, water heaters and heating solutions; drainage and water re-use products, which include drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions, and water quality products, which include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning and scale prevention systems.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

