Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2,563.69, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $526,063.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,168 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $782,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $3,239,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

