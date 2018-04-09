Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $8.44 million and $15,876.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00012573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, Coinrail, Tidex, COSS, Bitcoin Indonesia, Exrates, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Kuna, Bittrex, Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

