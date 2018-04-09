Waves Price Hits $3.46 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00051502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Waves has a market cap of $346.17 million and $14.98 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198099 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00127344 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00111981 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00199860 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Exrates, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, Gate.io, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Binance, Liqui and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

