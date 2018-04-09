Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wayfair (W) Stock Price

Headlines about Wayfair (NYSE:W) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2970346991626 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE W traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 230,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,402. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $5,878.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wayfair to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $38,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $187,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,010.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,632 and have sold 78,656 shares valued at $7,095,187. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wayfair (W) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wayfair-w-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.