We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in ASE Group (NYSE:ASX)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Group (NYSE:ASX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ASE Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ASE Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ASE Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in ASE Group by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 21,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ASE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ASE Group has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $11,665.70, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

ASE Group (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASE Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that ASE Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Group

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Testing, and Electronic Manufacturing Services segments. The company offers packaging services, including various packages, such as flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package, advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions.

