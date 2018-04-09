We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Holdings in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLX by 17,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after purchasing an additional 669,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KLX by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KLX by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,552,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,030,000 after acquiring an additional 310,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KLX by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,022,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KLXI. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut KLX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Buckingham Research cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of KLX in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:KLXI opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,536.07, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. KLX Inc has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. KLX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.87 million. KLX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that KLX Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

