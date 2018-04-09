We Are One Seven LLC Invests $240,000 in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NASDAQ:KBWY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $31.50 on Monday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This is an increase from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

