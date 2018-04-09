We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:AVK)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.06% of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

NYSE:AVK opened at $14.97 on Monday. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.

About Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities.

