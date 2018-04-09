We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEA opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $10,335.65, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms have commented on CEA. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of airline transportation and extended services. The Company is primarily engaged in the operation of airline passenger, cargo, mail delivery, tour operations and other extended transportation services.

