We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $43,950.03, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown Castle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

