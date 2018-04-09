Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Visa (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Motco boosted its position in Visa by 25.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,024,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,448. The firm has a market cap of $242,525.22, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Visa (NYSE:V)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wealth-enhancement-advisory-services-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-visa-inc-v-updated-updated-updated.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.