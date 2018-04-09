Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $78.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197,722.34, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

