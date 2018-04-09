WeAreSatoshi Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.04433780 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001291 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014300 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007704 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012898 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Profile

WSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2014. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is www.wsx.co.in. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

