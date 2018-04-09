Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc (KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.94 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10,905.13, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $579,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $478,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,344 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

