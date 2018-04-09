Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS downgraded Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,851. Caleres has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,494.81, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 437,627 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after buying an additional 361,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,799,000 after buying an additional 138,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard M. Ausick sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $413,653.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,524.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,174. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

