Wedbush Cuts Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $130.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo increased their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.52.

Shares of ADSK opened at $125.75 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $290,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $27,776.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,475 shares of company stock worth $6,094,232. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

