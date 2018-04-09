Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lennar (LEN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lennar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,776.68, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Lennar had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 9,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,915,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $8,693,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $10,811,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wedbush-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-lennar-len.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.