Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS: ASBFY):

3/28/2018 – Associated British Foods was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

3/28/2018 – Associated British Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2018 – Associated British Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/7/2018 – Associated British Foods was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2018 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/6/2018 – Associated British Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

ASBFY stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $28,017.34, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

