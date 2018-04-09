Weight Watchers International (WTW) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $98.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sidoti raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 887,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,460. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,905.41, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 262,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $16,539,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009,283 shares in the company, valued at $378,104,086.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $137,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,820.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 3,364.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

