Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

News articles about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weingarten Realty Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7539145549192 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,589.09, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 18.88%. research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

