Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 2,360 ($33.36) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($36.33) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($35.34) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,185 ($30.88) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group raised Weir Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($13.14) to GBX 2,270 ($32.08) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($31.10) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,284.12 ($32.28).

Weir Group stock traded down GBX 71 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,934 ($27.34). 1,009,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,696 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,326 ($32.88).

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/weir-group-weir-rating-reiterated-by-deutsche-bank-updated-updated-updated.html.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.