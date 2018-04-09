Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.16% of Weis Markets worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,585,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

WMK opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,167.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $883.75 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/weis-markets-inc-wmk-shares-sold-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated.html.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.