El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of El Paso Electric worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of EE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 247,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,796. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2,047.28, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.32 million. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

