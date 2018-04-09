Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (THW) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:THW) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.24% of Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSE THW opened at $12.68 on Monday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

In other Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest news, Director Thomas M. Kent bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

