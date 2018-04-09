Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 37,906 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 41.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 54,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $2,621,734.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,161,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $1,098,708.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,465,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,336. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WD opened at $59.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,825.78, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

