Groupon (GRPN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 228.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,843 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Groupon worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Groupon by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in Groupon by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 73,789 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2,453.89, a PE ratio of -145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Groupon had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $873.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,982.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

