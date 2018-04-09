Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.88 Million Position in Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf (IHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf (BMV:IHF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.65% of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHF opened at $158.79 on Monday. Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $172.85.

