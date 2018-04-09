Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.78 Million Stake in Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,758 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.87% of Barracuda Networks worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUDA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barracuda Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Barracuda Networks by 1,011.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 303,583 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Barracuda Networks by 121.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUDA remained flat at $$27.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,386. Barracuda Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 104.10%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. analysts forecast that Barracuda Networks Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Barracuda Networks from $22.00 to $27.55 and gave the company a “line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Barracuda Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Barracuda Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wells-fargo-company-mn-increases-stake-in-barracuda-networks-inc-cuda-updated-updated-updated.html.

Barracuda Networks Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barracuda Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barracuda Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.